Leeds United Supremo Replies To Fan Criticism

Leeds United supremo Andrea Radrizzani has brushed off criticism from a Whites supporter.



Radrizzani, who completed a full takeover of Leeds from Massimo Cellino in the summer of 2017, is hoping that the Whites can return to the Premier League next season.













The Italian has been cautious in the transfer market and Leeds focused on loan additions in the summer, with the club also selling players to bring in cash.



A number of Leeds fans have been unhappy with the level of spending under Radrizzani and one took to Twitter to dub the Whites chairman an "Italian chancer".





The Leeds supremo noted the comment and replied: "Merry Christmas. Love to you and your family. Have a good one."







Leeds sit in a strong position in second in the Championship table under head coach Marcelo Bielsa and there have been calls for the club to spend in the rapidly approaching transfer window to make sure of promotion.



The signs are though that Leeds will again limit their activity, with the focus tipped to be on replacing loanees if they depart.





Leeds are already committed to paying around £16m to Wolves next summer for Helder Costa.

