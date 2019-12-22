Look What We Can Do Under Pressure – Frank Lampard Hails Win At Tottenham

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea manager Frank Lampard feels his side showed how they can play under pressure after they eased to a 2-0 win away at top four rivals Tottenham Hotspur.



Spurs knew that beating their London rivals would eliminate the gap between the two teams in the Premier League table, with Tottenham starting the afternoon three points behind Chelsea.













Chelsea though started well and quickly set about controlling the game, with Willian putting the visitors ahead in the 12th minute.



VAR then intervened just before the half time break to award Chelsea a penalty after Spurs shot-stopper Paulo Gazzaniga crashed into Marcos Alonso.





Willian fired home and Tottenham, who had Heung-Min Son sent off in the second half, had no answer and slipped to defeat.







Lampard is delighted with how his Chelsea side played, especially going into the match on the back of defeats, and also hailed the club's fans.



"It means a lot to me but it’s about the club and the fans. The fans have come here after a number of losses and they have backed us. They know we are a young team and what we are trying to achieve", he was quoted as saying by the BBC.





"My players showed they could fight and play against a top team, because Tottenham are a good team. Today we were everything that’s why we should be celebrating.



"We are not over excited but we are pleased with the performance."



The Chelsea boss also feels that the result shows his players can cope under pressure and know how to stay in games.



"They are a major rival and it shows the players what they can do under pressure and what they need to do to survive in games. You cannot fault their commitment."



Chelsea next play host to Southampton on Boxing Day, before then travelling to Arsenal.

