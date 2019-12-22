Lucas Moura Starts – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Chelsea Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 (UK time)



Tottenham Hotspur have revealed their team and substitutes to welcome London rivals Chelsea to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this afternoon.



Spurs have risen up the Premier League standings since former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho took charge and would draw level on points with the fourth placed Blues by winning today.













Mourinho is without goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, defender Ben Davies and winger Erik Lamela.



Paulo Gazzaniga lines up between the sticks for Tottenham this afternoon, while at full-back Mourinho picks Serge Aurier and Jan Vertonghen.





In central defence Mourinho selects Toby Alderweireld and Davinson Sanchez, while midfield will see Moussa Sissoko and Eric Dier look to dominate. Dele Alli, Heung-Min Son and Lucas Moura support Harry Kane.







Mourinho has a host of options on the bench to make changes if needed, including Christian Eriksen and Giovani Lo Celso.





Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Chelsea



Gazzaniga, Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Dier, Sissoko, Alli, Son, Lucas, Kane



Substitutes: Vorm, Foyth, Rose, Winks, Ndombele, Lo Celso, Eriksen

