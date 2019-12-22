XRegister
26 October 2019

22/12/2019 - 21:12 GMT

Marcelo Bielsa Is Incredible, Leeds United Linked Attacker Says

 




Swansea City winger Andre Ayew has admitted he is a big admirer of Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa, dubbing him "incredible", but is not able to add to the transfer speculation linking him with the Whites. 

Ayew has impressed at the Liberty Stadium with Swansea so far this season after spending last term in Turkey on loan at Fenerbahce.


 



Swansea boss Steve Cooper has conceded that bids could come in for the former Marseille man when the transfer window swings open for business in less than two weeks' time.

And Leeds have been linked with holding an interest in Ayew, a player Bielsa coached during his time in charge of Marseille in France.
 


Ayew, asked about the speculation by French broadcaster Canal+, insists he cannot add to the transfer talk, but is a big admirer of Bielsa, someone he enjoyed a hugely strong bond with in France.



"I appreciate Marcelo Bielsa enormously. He is an incredible manager", the Swansea star was quoted as saying by the Press Association.

"We had a very very strong relationship at Marseille.
 


"And there you have it. That’s all I can say", Ayew added.

The Swansea winger insists his focus is not on transfer speculation as he concentrates on helping the Welsh giants in the Championship this season.

"I am concentrating on what I have to do here.

"I receive so much love from the stadium, people, from the city, from the club, I am enjoying myself. I feel good."

Ayew, 31, has another 18 months left on his contract with Swansea and it remains to be seen if Bielsa will launch a bid to take him to Elland Road.
 