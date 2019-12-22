XRegister
26 October 2019

06 August 2019

22/12/2019 - 14:36 GMT

Not On Radar – Leeds United Not Planning To Reinforce Key Position

 




Leeds United do not have adding another midfielder to the squad in the January transfer window on their radar. 

The Whites slipped to defeat at Fulham on Saturday to end an eleven-game unbeaten run and some fans are concerned about another second half of the season slump for Marcelo Bielsa's men.


 



Bielsa prefers to run a small squad and places heavy demands on his players, something which has seen concerns from some that performance levels at the business end of the season could dip.

Midfield has been an area of concern for several fans, with the club's reliance on Kalvin Phillips and Matuesz Klich, but according to The Athletic, another midfielder is not even on the radar for the Whites in January.
 


Leeds have been tipped to move for another striker if Arsenal recall Eddie Nketiah, but Bielsa appears largely happy with his squad.



The club have not ruled out making signings if opportunities they feel they cannot miss present themselves.

Leeds though focused on loan additions in the summer after sailing close to the wind of the EFL's financial fair play rules.
 


They are expected to lose winger Jack Clarke in January, with Tottenham Hotspur dissatisfied with the small amount of playing time he has received on loan at Elland Road this season.
 