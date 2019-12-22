XRegister
X
22/12/2019 - 13:02 GMT

Paul Pogba On Bench – Manchester United Team vs Watford Confirmed

 




Fixture: Watford vs Manchester United
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 14:00 (UK time)

Manchester United have officially revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to go up against Nigel Pearson's Watford outfit at Vicarage Road this afternoon. 

Taking all three points away from their trip south would move Manchester United level on points with fifth place Sheffield United and extend a six-match unbeaten run. 
 

 



Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is without Eric Bailly, Angel Gomes and Timothy Fosu-Mensah, while Diogo Dalot is not fit enough to return.

Solskjaer has David de Gea in goal, while at full-back he picks Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw.
 


In central defence Solskjaer picks Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof, while Fred and Scott McTominay will aim to dominate midfield. Daniel James, Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford support Anthony Martial.



The Norwegian boss has options on the bench to change things if needed, including the fit again Paul Pogba and Juan Mata.
 


Manchester United Team vs Watford

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Lingard, James, Rashford, Martial

Substitutes: Romero, Young, Matic, Pogba, Mata, Pereira, Greenwood
 