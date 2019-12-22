Serie A Side Dealt Blow In Pursuit of Arsenal Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Lucas Torreira could decide to bide his time at Arsenal and not push for an exit in the January transfer window, something which is a blow for Napoli.



The Uruguayan has been unhappy with his lack of starts at the Emirates Stadium this season and Napoli have identified him as a priority target for next month's window.













However, the sacking of Unai Emery and the appointment of Mikel Arteta has given Torreira pause for thought, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport.



The midfielder is considering staying at Arsenal to try to force his way into the team on a regular basis under Arteta.





Torreira was named in Arsenal's starting eleven for their 0-0 draw at Everton and clocked the full 90 minutes at Goodison Park.







He remains a priority target for Napoli, however a deal now appears more complicated for the Serie A giants to do.



Torreira has made 71 appearances in Serie A and is an experienced campaigner in Italy's top flight.





Arsenal captured the midfielder from Sampdoria in the summer of 2018, paying a fee of around the £26m mark to take him to the Emirates Stadium.

