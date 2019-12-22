Sunderland Keen On Championship Forward

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland are keen on snapping up a forward from the Championship on a loan deal, according to the Sun.



The Black Cats have struggled to make headway in League One since Phil Parkinson took over at the Stadium of Light and are hoping to inject fresh impetus into the squad in the new year.













Sunderland have slipped to 13th in the League One standings and Parkinson will want a big month from his men as they look to haul themselves back into promotion contention.



They are keen on landing an unnamed forward from a Championship club and the player in question would arrive on a loan agreement.





It remains to be seen who Sunderland's target is, but the Black Cats will be able to make additions in less than two weeks, when the January window swings open for business.







Sunderland are next in action on Boxing Day when they welcome relegation threatened Bolton Wanderers to the Stadium of Light.



Parkinson's men then travel to Doncaster Rovers for their final game of 2019, while they welcome in 2020 by facing Joey Barton's Fleetwood Town side.





Sunderland have netted 25 goals in their 19 League One fixtures so far this season.

