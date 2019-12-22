XRegister
26 October 2019

22/12/2019 - 15:09 GMT

Tottenham Star Ready To Put Friendship On Hold In Chelsea Game

 




Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Moussa Sissoko is ready to put his friendship with N'Golo Kante on hold when Spurs lock horns with Chelsea this afternoon.

Kante and Sissoko turn out together on the international stage for France, but are rivals in the Premier League, with both their respective clubs wanting top four finishes.


 



Sissoko believes that Tottenham will need to be wary of Kante's strengths, but insists he will focus on his own qualities to try and get the better of his international team-mate.

The Tottenham star also makes no bones about the magnitude of this afternoon's game.
 


“We have to deal with [Kante] and try to be better than them [Chelsea]", Sissoko told the Evening Standard.



"We know his capacity, so someone like me has to play on my qualities and try to beat them and him. During the game, he’s no friend. It will be a massive game for both teams.”

Tanguy Ndombele, another France international, joined Tottenham in the summer, and Sissoko is keen to see him settle down in the Premier League.
 


“We know the quality of Kante and Tanguy has a lot of quality, too. But he’s still young, he still needs to improve", Sissoko added.

"He will learn a lot. He can be inspired by a player like Kante.

"It depends on him but he’s trying his best in training every day and he gets better and better every day."

If Tottenham win the game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium then they will move level on points with Chelsea in the Premier League.  
 