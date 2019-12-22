Tottenham Were Shocking, We Were Brilliant – Former Chelsea Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Chelsea defender Jason Cundy has dubbed Tottenham Hotspur's performance against the Blues "shocking", after Jose Mourinho's men slipped to a 2-0 defeat in the Premier League clash between the two teams.



Frank Lampard's side eased to a 2-0 win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to put clear daylight between themselves and Mourinho's side, with the gap now six points.













Tottenham struggled to get a foothold in the match as Chelsea dominated, and Cundy thinks the Blues turned on the style in the Premier League clash.



The former defender was stunned by Spurs' display though, feeling it was flat and lacking in creativity.





Cundy said post match on Chelsea TV: "It's been a brilliant performance [from us].







"Spurs were flat, they were quiet, not creativity, no movement – shocking.



"We were brilliant, absolutely brilliant, deserved the three points and thank God that we came here and put in that sort of performance against a side that it felt were starting to go through the gears."





The ex-Chelsea defender also expressed his view that playing three at the back suits the Blues the best.



"The three centre-halves have been [superb].



"Just watching it there, the way they [the three at the back] have defended together, I honestly think it's difficult to find a better formation for Chelsea right now.



"The way that we defend and the way we play, our best performances this season, or some of them, have been with the three."



Chelsea, sitting in fourth place, boast a four-point advantage over fifth placed Sheffield United, while Tottenham sit in seventh, a point and place ahead of Manchester United.

