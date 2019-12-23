Areas Targeted – Sunderland Boss Phil Parkinson Aiming For Quality Additions

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson insists he will only make quality signings in the January transfer window, which opens in just over a week's time, with areas to strengthen having been identified.



Parkinson has struggled to provide a new manager bounce at the Stadium of Light and Sunderland head into their Boxing Day meeting with Bolton Wanderers sitting a lowly 13th in the League One standings.













January will provide Parkinson with his first opportunity to reshape the Sunderland squad to his liking and he has his eyes on doing business, admitting the club have identified areas which need attention.



He insists though that he will only focus on quality additions and will not bring in players just to bump up the numbers at the Stadium of Light





"We want to get more out of everybody in the building at the moment, but like everybody we'd like to improve the squad", Parkinson stressed at a press conference.







"We've kind of targeted areas, myself and Tony Coton, we are meeting again this evening about potential targets, and it's an ongoing process. We know what we've got to get to, we don't want to bring someone in for the sake of it, it's obviously go to be somebody we feel can improve the starting eleven."



Sunderland have four games between Boxing Day and 4th January, something which Parkinson believes provides the Black Cats with a good opportunity.





"We have got to aim in this four-game block to get back up into the top part of the league.



"The games will come thick and fast, but strong squads come through it, so it’s good we have [Charlie] Wyke and [Lynden] Gooch available.”



Sunderland drew 1-1 away at Bolton earlier this season, while the last meeting between the two sides at the Stadium of Light came in the Championship and ended in a 3-3 draw.

