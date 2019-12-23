Arsenal Have Gone For A Number 2 – Former Top Flight Star Feels Carlo Ancelotti Better Bet

Follow @insidefutbol





Former top flight star Garth Crooks believes Arsenal have gone for a number 2 as their new manager, in the shake of Mikel Arteta, when they needed a number one and feels they should have appointed Carlo Ancelotti.



Arsenal announced former player Arteta as their head coach last week, but Crooks strongly believes the Gunners have made a mistake.













The 61-year-old is of the opinion that the Arsenal job needs a high profile manager in the dugout, rather than someone who is just cutting his managerial teeth.



Crooks believes the Gunners should have looked to appoint Ancelotti as their new boss before Everton came calling for the Italian.





While the former forward understands the viewpoint of the Arsenal board, he thinks appointing Patrick Vieira would have still made more sense.







"What are Arsenal doing appointing a manager who isn't bigger than his players?" Crooks wrote in his BBC Sport column.



"Far be it from me to tell the Gunners who their manager should be but come on. Mikel Arteta – really?





"I have always held the view that the bigger the club, the bigger the manager.



"It was the late great Bobby Robson who said that when he moved to his beloved Newcastle, he was surprised to see that some of his players were driving bigger cars than him.



"That story speaks volumes about how the game has changed; the sentiment behind it is very apt.



"Last week I suggested the north London giants should look no further than Carlo Ancelotti.



"Meanwhile, Everton have gone for the more experienced man.



"I completely understand the argument that after more than 20 years of Arsene Wenger, another advocate of the 'old school' might not have been to Arsenal's taste.



"A younger man who has a greater affinity with the precocious talents of the age appears to be the way forward for Arsenal executives.



"But if that is the case, then Patrick Vieira should have got the call. What a statement that would have made.



"Instead, Arsenal have gone for a number two when they desperately needed a number one."



Both Arteta and Ancelotti were in the stands at Goodison Park on Saturday as Everton and Arsenal played out a dire 0-0 draw.

