26 October 2019

06 August 2019

23/12/2019 - 12:48 GMT

Ben White Could Play In Premier League Now Indicates Brighton Loans Boss

 




Brighton & Hove Albion loans manager David Weir is delighted with the progress Seagulls defender Ben White has made on loan at Leeds United and feels he could play in the Premier League now.

Having joined Championship side Leeds on a season-long loan in the summer, White has gone on to become a lynchpin in the Yorkshire side's defence.  


 



While the 22-year-old's fine form this season has seen him being linked with moves to Chelsea and Liverpool, Brighton loans manager Weir is delighted with the youngster's progress.

Weir feels White is currently one of the best centre-backs in the Championship and has admitted that the defender has exceeded expectations.
 


The Seagulls loans manager also believes White is now good enough to play for Graham Potter's team in the English top flight.



You could argue that he could play for Brighton now", Weir told The Athletic.

"He has got better and better, and has done better than anyone could have expected.
 


He’s right up there in terms of the top defenders in the Championship.

"We’re all thrilled by how he is doing and the progression he has made.

"He’s a great example of a loan programme working well.

White has played the entirety of the 23 Championship games Leeds have played so far this season, helping the Whites keep 12 clean sheets.   
 