XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



23/12/2019 - 15:38 GMT

Claim From Italy: Carlo Ancelotti Was Tempted By Arsenal, Everton Weren’t In Thoughts

 




Carlo Ancelotti was tempted by the prospect of managing Arsenal while he was at Napoli, and did not think about Everton, it has been claimed in Italy. 

The experienced Italian tactician was still in post at Napoli when Arsenal sacked Unai Emery and then Everton parted ways with Marco Silva.


 



Ancelotti was on shaky ground at Napoli and was widely tipped to be edging towards losing his job, which eventually happened earlier this month.

The Italian tactician has taken charge at Everton, but according to Sky Italia's Luca Marchetti, speaking on Italian radio station Radio Marte's Sport Live, Ancelotti was tempted by Arsenal while he was at Napoli.
 


Everton are not claimed to have been in Ancelotti's thoughts while he was at Napoli, and the lure of the Toffees only kicked in later.



The Merseyside giants sold their ambitious vision to Ancelotti and the former Real Madrid coach has bought into pushing for a Champions League spot with the club.

Everton also have plans to move into an impressive new stadium, something else which may have tempted Ancelotti.
 


Arsenal meanwhile have appointed Mikel Arteta as their new head coach, opting for youth over experience.
 