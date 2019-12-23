Claim From Italy: Carlo Ancelotti Was Tempted By Arsenal, Everton Weren’t In Thoughts

Follow @insidefutbol





Carlo Ancelotti was tempted by the prospect of managing Arsenal while he was at Napoli, and did not think about Everton, it has been claimed in Italy.



The experienced Italian tactician was still in post at Napoli when Arsenal sacked Unai Emery and then Everton parted ways with Marco Silva.













Ancelotti was on shaky ground at Napoli and was widely tipped to be edging towards losing his job, which eventually happened earlier this month.



The Italian tactician has taken charge at Everton, but according to Sky Italia's Luca Marchetti, speaking on Italian radio station Radio Marte's Sport Live, Ancelotti was tempted by Arsenal while he was at Napoli.





Everton are not claimed to have been in Ancelotti's thoughts while he was at Napoli, and the lure of the Toffees only kicked in later.







The Merseyside giants sold their ambitious vision to Ancelotti and the former Real Madrid coach has bought into pushing for a Champions League spot with the club.



Everton also have plans to move into an impressive new stadium, something else which may have tempted Ancelotti.





Arsenal meanwhile have appointed Mikel Arteta as their new head coach, opting for youth over experience.

