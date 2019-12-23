Claim From Italy: Carlo Ancelotti Wounded By Napoli Experience, Felt Mistreated

Follow @insidefutbol





New Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti felt mistreated at Napoli and has arrived at Goodison Park wounded by his experience at the Azzurri, it has been claimed.



Ancelotti took charge of Napoli in May 2018, replacing Maurizio Sarri and putting pen to paper to a three-year contract with the Italian giants.













He led Napoli to a finish of second in Serie A last term, but the club struggled to live up to their president's expectations under Ancelotti this season and he was sacked by supremo Aurelio De Laurentiis earlier this month.



Ancelotti has now been appointed Everton boss and Franco Ordine, a journalist close to the manager, told Italian radio station Radio24 that he has been wounded by his Napoli experience.





He said that Ancelotti "is very wounded, he felt mistreated" due to attacks on his son and son-in-law, and added that De Laurentiis sounding out Gian Piero Gasperini for the Napoli job in June was viewed as a "betrayal after the initial honeymoon months".







Napoli have brought in former AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso as their new boss and sit eighth in Serie A heading into 2020.



Ancelotti meanwhile is preparing for his first game as Everton manager, with Sean Dyche's Burnley providing the opposition at Goodison Park.





Everton then travel to St James' Park to play Newcastle United in their final game of 2019.

