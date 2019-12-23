Everton Star’s Agent Gives Green Light To Goodison Exit After Contact

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton striker Oumar Niasse has given the green light to a move to Fenerbahce through his agent, it has been claimed in Turkey.



Niasse is out of contract at Everton in the summer and has struggled to make an impression on Merseyside since he joined the club in the January 2016 window from Russian outfit Lokomotiv Moscow.













The striker appears to be in no mood to see if the appointment of Carlo Ancelotti changes his fortunes as, according to Turkish daily Takvim, he has given the green light to a move to Fenerbahce through his agent.



Sporting director Damien Comolli has been in touch with Niasse's agent and has received a positive response, with the player willing to head to Istanbul.





Fenerbahce would like to snap up Niasse in January, but are prepared to sign him on a free transfer in the summer if Everton ask for a fee they deem unreasonable.







Niasse has clocked just a single minute for Everton this season, but was an unused substitute against Chelsea earlier this month.



It remains to be seen if he is handed playing time over the busy Christmas period, with Ancelotti now at the helm at Goodison Park.





Niasse has made a total of 40 appearances for Everton since joining, scoring nine goals.

