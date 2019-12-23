XRegister
26 October 2019

23/12/2019 - 10:51 GMT

Fantastic Talent, Will Work To Improve Him – Carlo Ancelotti On Everton Star

 




New Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has heaped praise on Toffees striker Moise Kean and has vowed to work on improving him as a player.

Everton signing the 19-year-old centre-forward from Juventus for a fee in the region of £29m was seen as a major coup in the summer.  


 



However, almost five months into his spell at the Merseyside-based club, things have not gone too well for the Italian, who is yet to find the back of the net for the Toffees.

While there are fears that the teenager will fail to live up to expectations, new Everton boss Ancelotti has heaped praise on Kean and lauded his talent.
 


The 60-year-old revealed that he had tried signing Kean for Napoli before vowing to work with the young centre-forward to improve his form.



"Moise Kean did really well last year", Ancelotti told a press conference.

"I tried to sign him for Napoli. He is a really good player, with fantastic talent.
 


"He is 19 years old and there is an adaptation period.

"We will work with him to improve."

Kean has only one assist from his 13 Premier League appearances for Everton so far this season.   
 