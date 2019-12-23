He’s As Good As Those Two – Academy Boss Hopeful For Rangers Bound Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Glentoran academy manager David Lowry is confident that soon-to-be Rangers star Charlie Lindsay is as good as former Glens players Barry Baggley and Caolan Boyd-Munce, who have gone on to play league football in England.



The 15-year-old midfielder, who became the youngest player to feature in the Northern Irish Premiership this year, is set to sign a three-year professional deal with Scottish Premiership giants Rangers and join next summer.













"He’s smart enough not to get too ahead of himself and will take it in his stride", Lowry told The Athletic.



"Charlie is certainly every bit as good as those two, if not better, so if he continues with the trajectory that he’s on, he could certainly be a full international and play first-team football.”



Lindsay will join Kevin Thomson's Under-18s side after signing a three-year contract with Rangers.

