26 October 2019

23/12/2019 - 12:42 GMT

He’s Gone If You Go Down – Former Top Flight Star’s Warning To Southampton

 




Former top flight attacker Garth Crooks believes Southampton will lose in-form striker Danny Ings if they fail to avoid relegation from the Premier League this season.

It has been nearly two months since Southampton faithful witnessed their team thrashed 9-0 by Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City at St. Mary's.  


 



Southampton have not been broken by the loss and visited Aston Villa on Saturday to grab a crucial 3-1 win which moved them outside the Premier League drop zone.

Ings netted twice at Villa Park in an impressive performance and Crooks is a firm fan of the former Liverpool striker.
 


Crooks is in no doubt that if the worst does happen to Southampton and they are relegated, they will not be able to count on keeping hold of Ings in the Championship.



"As for Southampton, they looked to have recovered from their mauling by Leicester City earlier in the season – especially Danny Ings", Crooks wrote in his BBC Sport column.

"The former Burnley and Liverpool striker has never looked back since he left Anfield and took his second goal brilliantly.
 


"The Saints need to stay up – because if they don't, then Ings is gone."

Ings has scored 11 goals from his 18 Premier League appearances this season and seven of his strikes have come in the last seven games.   
 