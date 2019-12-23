I’m Happy – Leeds United Boss Marcelo Bielsa Embraces Festive Fixture List

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has revealed that he is happy to manage the Whites over the Christmas period as he likes the traditional nature of the festive schedule.



The Yorkshire-based club will be looking to get back to winning ways when they host Preston North End at Elland Road on Boxing Day.













While all other major leagues in Europe have a break during the festive period, clubs in England play just after Christmas Day.



Bielsa, who took over an English side for the first time last year, has revealed that he is happy to manage Leeds during the festive period as he likes to go along with the traditions of English football.





"It’s organised like that. For me, it’s okay to play in this period. I’m happy to assume this", Bielsa told a press conference.







"It’s a tradition for English football. I always like being on the side of the traditions of one country."



Asked if the Championship is more competitive this season, Bielsa explained he feels teams in the mid-table to the top are performing at similar levels.





"Performances of the teams are more similar with each other", Bielsa said.



"At the moment, there is not one team making a difference between the rest of the teams, from the middle of the table to first place."



Leeds are winless in two league games, having drawn 3-3 with Cardiff City before losing 2-1 to Fulham at the weekend, and will be looking to bounce back with a win on Boxing Day.

