X
26 October 2019

06 August 2019

23/12/2019 - 11:36 GMT

It’s More About His Brain – Academy Manager Lauds Teen Talent Bound For Rangers

 




Soon-to-be Rangers starlet Charlie Lindsay has been hailed as a complete midfielder by his academy manager at Glentoran, David Lowry.

The central midfielder made his debut for Glentoran in September and made history by becoming the youngest ever player to play in the Northern Irish Premiership.  


 



Having begun training with Glentoran's reserve side at the age of just 14, Lindsay has never looked out of place, according to academy manager Lowry.

An admirer of the teenager's qualities, Lowry has hailed the up and coming star as a complete midfielder player and heaped praise on his game intelligence.
 


Lowry pointed out how Lindsay can operate anywhere in the centre of the park before lauding the soon-to-be Rangers player's running, range of passing and energy.



He’s a box-to-box midfielder and could play anywhere across there”, Lowry told The Athletic.

He can be the holding player, he can be the most attacking of a three, or he can play wide.
 


"He’s the complete midfield player. Strong, quick, a powerful runner, a great range of passing, and he’s a very high-energy player.

He started playing with our reserve team when he was 14 and took to it like a duck to water.

"He’s powerful but it’s more about his brain. He’s very intelligent and can live with the higher tempo.

"He scored five minutes into his debut and has trained with the first team."

Lindsay is set to sign a three-year contract with Rangers, joining in the summer, and will hope to quickly catch Steven Gerrard's eye. 
 