Leeds United Check Up On 23-Year-Old, Competition Fierce

Leeds United have joined a number of Championship rivals in the chase for Aberdeen's 23-year-old centre-forward Sam Cosgrove, according to the Scottish Sun.



The Beverley-born frontman took his goalscoring tally for the season to 20 with a goal against Celtic at Parkhead at the weekend, before being sent-off later in the match.













Cosgrove turned out in the Scottish top flight clash against champions Celtic with a number of admirers looking on, with Leeds having sent a scout to check up on his form.



However, the Whites were not the only one who sent scouts to watch the 23-year-old, with league rivals Derby County and Middlesbrough also represented in the stands.





Stoke City are another English second-tier club that have been linked with wanting to bring Cosgrove south of the border.







Leeds could lose loan striker Eddie Nketiah in the transfer window, which opens in just over a week, and may view Cosgrove as a potential replacement.



However, the Dons will not stand in the way of Cosgrove, chairman Dave Cormack has made it clear that the striker will only be sold on the Scottish club's terms.





Cosgrove has scored 11 goals from his 18 appearances in the Scottish Premiership this term and Aberdeen could struggle to keep hold of him if bids start to come in.

