26 October 2019

06 August 2019

23/12/2019 - 17:06 GMT

Leeds United Fantastic, We Must Prepare Well, Warns Preston Star

 




Preston North End defender Paul Huntington has dubbed Boxing Day opponents Leeds United "fantastic" and admits his side will need to prepare well for the Championship game.

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds side are set to host Alex Neil's Preston North End at Elland Road in the Championship on Boxing Day.  


 



The game on Thursday will see former Leeds centre-back Huntington, who played for the Yorkshire-based club between 2007 to 2010, return to Elland Road as a Preston player.

Looking ahead to the game, the 32-year-old hailed Leeds as a fantastic club and admitted there are high expectations at Elland Road.
 


While Huntington lauded the quality of the Whites players, who are looking to make their way into the Premier League, he is confident that Preston all have quality players.



I was at Leeds and it is a fantastic club", Huntington told a press conference.

"The expectation levels are high there and they will be looking to go one better this season.
 


"They have good players but so have we so we will be confident going in to the game.

Admitting that Leeds will pose a difficult challenge, Huntington stressed on the need for the Lilywhites to prepare for the game well.

They are a very good side, they’ve got some good players and it will be a different type of test for us but we will prepare for that the next few days and make sure we are ready", Huntington said.

Preston will be looking to close the gap on second placed Leeds on Boxing Day, as they bid to apply pressure on Marcelo Bielsa's team.   
 