Let’s Start Another Run – Leeds United Star Shrugs Off Fulham Loss

Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips is hopeful that the Whites can get back to winning ways and start another good run on Boxing Day after losing at Fulham at the weekend.



The Yorkshire-based club's 11-game unbeaten run in the Championship came to an end after they suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Fulham at the weekend.













The defeat also saw Leeds miss out on the chance to go on top of the league table, or at least level with table-toppers West Brom, with the Baggies having drawn their game against Brentford.



Marcelo Bielsa's men will now host Preston North End at Elland Road on Boxing Day and midfield maestro Phillips is hopeful that the side can get back to winning ways.





While Saturday's defeat has not affected the Englishman, he has expressed his desire for the Whites to start another good run in the league against Preston.







"Yes, definitely [the aim is to get right back on it on Boxing Day]", Phillips said on LUTV.



"We won't take this too much to heart because we know that we did all we could to try and get a point at least.





"Obviously, we are looking forward to the next game and hopefully we can start another good run."



Leeds have now gone two games without a win, having drawn 3-3 against Cardiff City before losing to Fulham at the weekend.

