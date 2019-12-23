We’ll Come Up With Something Different – Preston Boss On Leeds United Clash

Follow @insidefutbol





Preston North End manager Alex Neil has promised Leeds United that his side will come up with something different when the two sides meet on Boxing Day.



Neil's Preston and Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds are preparing to lock horns at Elland Road in the Championship on Boxing Day in what could be a crucial match in the battle for promotion.













While the Yorkshire-based club will be looking to return to winning ways, having gone winless in their last two games, the Lilywhites will have their eyes set on extending their unbeaten run to four matches.



Preston boss Neil found a way to hold Leeds to a 1-1 draw in the earlier game this season between the two teams at Deepdale. However, he believes he will have to find another way to get the better of the Whites.





"It will be a completely different challenge this one and so we will probably have to come up with something different", Neil told a press conference.







Neil is full of admiration for the threat Leeds pose and has dubbed the Whites the toughest team to stop.



"I think they are probably the hardest team to stop in this division in terms of how they play", Neil said.





"In the home game we did well and found a way to get a result."



Preston last won at Elland Road in 2018, when they came away with a 2-0 victory. They were also involved in an epic ten-goal thriller at the ground in 2010, which they won 6-4.

