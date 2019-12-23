West Ham Hoping Hammers Star Can Provide Key Edge In Race For Target, Competition Fierce

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United are hoping that Pablo Fornals can give them the edge in the chase to snap up Athletic Bilbao star Unai Nunez, who is also wanted by Bayern Munich.



The 22-year-old centre-back is highly rated, but has been left unhappy at his lack of playing time with Athletic Bilbao so far this season.













Nunez, who has won a senior Spain cap, has clocked just 494 minutes of action across six La Liga games for the Basque giants this term.



West Ham have indicated they are willing to trigger his €30m release clause in January, according to Spanish daily AS, and are claimed to be using Fornals to try to tempt Nunez to make the move.





Fornals has played alongside Nunez in Spain's Under-21 ranks and has been in touch with his countryman to fill him in on life at West Ham.







The Hammers have tough competition for the 22-year-old though as Bayern Munich are keen.



Bayern Munich are claimed to be willing to include Javi Martinez in any deal to take Nunez to Germany, something which could sway Athletic Bilbao.





The Spanish side have Nunez under contract until 2023, but the defender believes given his age he cannot afford to not play regularly.

