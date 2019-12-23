Who Knows – Steven Gerrard Unsure On What To Expect From Kilmarnock

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has admitted that he is unsure of what to expect from Kilmarnock as the Gers prepare to host Killie at Ibrox on Boxing Day.



The Light Blues are set to host Kilmarnock at Ibrox in what will be the Glasgow-based club's 18th Scottish Premiership game of the season.













Following the home game against Killie, Rangers will lock horns with arch-rivals Celtic at Parkhead on Sunday and Gerrard and his Gers are looking forward to both matches.



However, the former Liverpool skipper has insisted that his side's sole focus is on Thursday's match against Kilmarnock for now.





Gerrard went on to admit that he is unsure of what to expect from the Ayrshire-based club, who have been winless in their last five league games.







"First, we have to focus on Kilmarnock, we are in a good place and we have two games we are really looking forward to", Gerrard told a press conference.



"You wonder what reaction you might get from Kilmarnock, they may change the style and revert back and for us, they have had a very organised shape in the past, but who knows.





"Kilmarnock is a very important game, other people will focus on the Old Firm but all of my players and staff are focussed on Kilmarnock."



While Rangers will host Kilmarnock at home, table-toppers Celtic face an away trip to St. Mirren before weekend's Old Firm derby.

