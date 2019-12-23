You Have No Clue – Liverpool Legend Hits Back At Questioning of Coaching Route

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend John Arne Riise has defended himself over suggestions that he may be progressing through his UEFA coaching badges too quickly and is receiving preferential treatment due to his playing career.



Riise, who won both the UEFA Cup and the Champions League with Liverpool, is working through his coaching badges as he eyes a potential move into the dugout.













The former Norway international took to social media to celebrate the awarding of his UEFA B licence, declaring that he is now moving on to his A license course.



UEFA A license holder Lee Garlick was quick to respond to Riise and wrote: "Surely you’ll embed the knowledge from this course before jumping straight into the A licence just like all other coaches working their way up the ladder?"



Another course done! A course next ⚽️👊🏻 Let’s go! Thank you @nff_info pic.twitter.com/Wyy1tcNtc4 — John Arne Riise (@JARiiseOfficial) December 22, 2019



An unhappy Riise shot back and replied: "You have no clue what I have done, will do or what I stand for as a coach. So you worry about yourself and let me do my thing dude."







Garlick pointed out that his objection is that Riise appears to think along the line of badge collecting, with too many coaches going through the levels too quickly.



"Not necessarily, the fact that upon completion of one course he already looks to the next is indicative of how too many think “badge collecting” is the quickest route to the top.





"Completely agree with that [the willingness to go through the correct process]. I admire them doing the courses and following protocol. It will be interesting to see the speed in which he completes all courses, and if this is the same for “non-names” working within the game."



Further explaining his view, Garlick added: "If you read my initial comment, I was commenting on the fact that he would embed the knowledge surely? Maybe his hasty reply suggests I hit a nerve and he could well be badge collecting? Can’t blame him, you have to blame the governing bodies not those reaping the rewards."



Riise then defended himself against suggestions that he is getting shortcuts due to his playing career and claims he is taking his A course so soon due to the marks he was awarded on his B course.



"Mate. I have done the exact same courses as anybody else here in Norway. Because I have played doesn’t mean I’m a good coach. I’m doing the same course, same length of course. I’m doing A early next year because I scored high on my B course! So zip it when you have no clue", the former Liverpool full-back wrote.



Riise, who has now hung up his boots, played in Norway, France, England, Italy, Cyprus and India during his playing career.

