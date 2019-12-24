Claim From Italy: Chris Smalling Communicates Message to Manchester United

Follow @insidefutbol





Chris Smalling has told Manchester United that he wants to continue at Roma beyond the end of his current loan deal, it has been claimed in Italy.



The 30-year-old centre-back joined Roma from Manchester United last summer on loan to make sure of the regular football he was unsure he would receive at Old Trafford.













Smalling has emerged as one of the signings of the season in Italy and has been putting in towering performances at the heart of Roma’s defence over the last few months.



Roma are keen on signing him up on a permanent deal and have already seen an initial offering rejected by Manchester United.





The Serie A giants are now enlisting the helping hand of the player himself as, according to Italian daily Il Tempo, Smalling has communicated to Manchester United that he wants to stay at the Stadio Olimpico beyond the end of the season.







The defender has enjoyed the fresh start in Italy and has given his approval to Roma to continue to negotiate a deal with Manchester United.



And now his parent club have been made aware that Smalling wants to stay at Roma beyond the end of his current loan agreement.





Manchester United are believed to be eyeing around €20m before agreeing to sell the central defender.

