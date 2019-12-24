Former Rangers Star Sounds Note of Caution On Celtic Park Trip

Follow @insidefutbol





Alex Rae is of the view that Rangers are likely to find it harder to replicate their Scottish League Cup final performance against Celtic at Parkhead this weekend.



Rangers were the more dominant team in the Scottish League Cup final, despite Celtic eventually beating them to lift the trophy at Hampden Park earlier this month.













Steven Gerrard’s side are expected to feel more confident of getting a result at Celtic following their performance in the final, but Rae believes they would be happy if they can get a point at Parkhead.



The former Ger stressed it is going to be a more difficult game as Celtic have players such as Odsonne Edouard back at full fitness.





The former Rangers star also feels that it is going to be harder for Gerrard’s side to put in the same level of performance again, especially in hostile territory such as Celtic Park.







Rae said on the Ladbrokes Social Club: “I think Rangers will look at it as a positive [if they get a point].



“I think if you go to any of your nearest rivals and you took a draw, they would be relatively comfortable with that.





“I think it is difficult to call and I'll tell you what the reason is.



“Edouard is back in the fold and it is going to be more difficult and it is just whether Rangers can replicate that performance as they were very strong.



“But you have to replicate that in a more hostile environment.”



Rangers will take on Kilmarnock on Boxing Day before they travel to Celtic Park on Sunday.

