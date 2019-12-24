I’d Play Him At Number 10 – Former Celtic Star Admits Positional Preference For Bhoys

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Celtic star Alan Stubbs has conceded that he understands why Neil Lennon is trying to accommodate Olivier Ntcham in the number ten role despite Ryan Christie’s form, but says he would go with Christie in that position.



Christie was shunted out to the right of the attack in favour of Ntcham, who played in the number ten role behind Odsonne Edouard, in Celtic's 2-1 win over Aberdeen at Parkhead last weekend.













The Frenchman has been deployed in a more traditional midfield role this season, as well as the number ten role, in a number of games this season.



Christie has proved himself in the role behind the striker with his goals and assists, but Lennon has been trying to accommodate Ntcham as well in recent weeks by playing him there.





Stubbs feels Christie is the better player at number 10, but conceded that Lennon is trying to get Ntcham into the team as well because of his quality and the need to keep a player of his ability happy.







But given the choice, the former Celtic man would play Christie over the Frenchman in the attacking midfield role.



Stubbs said on the Ladbrokes Social Club: “I think Christie is a better player and he has more of an impact in that position.





“Obviously Neil has been doing a great job and he is not doing a lot awfully wrong right now, and maybe he is just tweaking a few things and looking at more options than anything.



“He has obviously bigged him [Ntcham] up over the last month or so.



“When you are a manager and you have your better players, you try and find a way to get them in the team.



“He knows Ntcham is a very good player, but he is trying to accommodate them and keep them happy.



“That’s the problem when you have a lot of good players, to keep them happy.



“I’d play Christie at 10.”



It remains to be seen whether Lennon starts Ntcham again in the number 10 role against St Mirren on Boxing Day.

