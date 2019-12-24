Liverpool To Appeal To Premier League, Want To Wear World Champions Badge

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool are set to appeal to the Premier League for the right to wear the FIFA Club World Cup badge on their shirts, according to The Athletic.



Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side lifted what was their third trophy of the year last Saturday as they defeated Flamengo in the Club World Cup final in Qatar.













The triumph in Doha saw the Merseyside-based club earn the Club World Cup badge, which had been worn by Real Madrid for the last three years.



However, Premier League rules – that allow only charitable messages to be added to kits during the season – prevent Liverpool from wearing the badge in their domestic games.





The current rule will only allow the Reds to wear the badge in the Champions League and UEFA competitions, which means they will not be able to do so until their Round of 16 game against Atletico Madrid in February.







However, Liverpool are set to appeal for the right to wear the FIFA world champions badge in the Premier League,.



The Premier League table-toppers believe that they should be given the right to celebrate being world champions on all their shirts.





Liverpool will also have to submit a separate application to the FA in order to be able to wear the badge in their upcoming FA Cup game against Everton next month.

