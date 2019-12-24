Lots Can’t Get Sniff – Former Rangers Attacker Feels Gers Star Ready To Push For Games

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers star Iain Ferguson feels that winger Jordan Jones has all the qualities needed to push to get back into the Gers starting eleven if he receives an opportunity.



Jones made a needless tackle on Celtic full-back Moritz Bauer in the Old Firm derby game in the league in September.













Not only was the 25-year-old given his marching orders by the referee for the challenge, but also he injured himself in the process and has been out of action since.



Former Rangers man Ferguson admits that he was hugely impressed by what he saw of Jones over the course of pre-season.





The 57-year-old is a fan of the Northern Irish winger's pace and thinks that, unlike others who cannot get into the team, Jones has the attributes to make a case for himself when he gets a chance.







"Young Jordan Jones – I thought when he came in pre-season, really, really impressed me", Ferguson said on the official Rangers podcast.



"Unfortunate the way that he caught up in the Old Firm game and got himself injured.





"But he's now back fit and what a great addition to put back in the squad.



"You have got a lot of players – Jamie Murphy, boys like Greg Docherty – sitting in the wings, can't get a sniff of a game.



"But Jordan Jones gives you that pace on either side of the pitch that if one of the guys picks up a knock, picks up a suspension, he's going to try and force his way back into this starting eleven."



Jones has provided two assists from his 10 appearances across all competitions for Rangers this season.

