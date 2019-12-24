Maurizio Sarri Managed Chelsea Like A Bank – Former Blue

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Chelsea goalkeeper Rob Green has admitted that the Blues players got tired of Maurizio Sarri’s regimented training and set way of playing last season.



Sarri navigated Chelsea to a third-place finish in the Premier League and won the Europa League in his only season as manager at Stamford Bridge.













But it seems the Italian was not the most popular man behind the scenes and the Chelsea players were not big on the sameness of his methods and style of play.



Green, who spent his final years at Chelsea, thinks that the Italian was too set in his ways for his own good and following the same patterns of training and playing football.





He indicated that the Chelsea players eventually got tired of his methods and the same things they did on the training pitch day in and day out, without anything fresh to offer.







The goalkeeper admits that towards the end the players saw no point in doing the same sessions every day.



“He is an ex-bank manager and manages a club like one”, Green told The Athletic.





“In his brain, there was a formula for success. It was like ‘I’m a mathematician, I’ve worked it out and I know’.



“It is a good thing to have a coach with clarity and total belief in what they’re doing. There were times it worked — the problem is there are 11 people on the other team trying to do something to stop you.



“The difficulty is when they figured out how. He was always going to struggle to change it because he only had one way. If it didn’t work, he’d just say we had to do his way better.



“Training was very regimented. I remember Olivier Giroud and I sat down and figured out how many times we’d done exactly the same session.



“We worked out that over a course of the season, there were only 18 days where we hadn’t done the same thing.



“I can understand why people in the squad who just love and want to play football were thinking, ‘What’s the point of this?’.”



Sarri left Chelsea to move to Juventus in the summer, where his side are sitting second in the Serie A table.



The Italian champions also lost to Lazio in the Supercoppa Italiana final.

