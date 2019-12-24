Napoli Prepared To Make Firm Commitment In Lucas Torreira Loan

Follow @insidefutbol





Napoli are prepared to put in a mandatory purchase option in a loan deal to sign Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira in the rapidly approaching January transfer window.



Torreira has been feeling unsettled at Arsenal this season after losing his status as a certain starter and has been linked with a move away.













Napoli, who lost out to Arsenal to his signing last year, are keen to sign the Uruguayan in January and have been attempting to broker a deal with Arsenal.



Arsenal have already rejected a loan offer with an option to buy and it has been claimed Torriera could stay put and look to make an impression on new boss Mikel Arteta.





However, Napoli are not giving up and, according to Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the Serie A giants are prepared to include an obligatory purchase option in any loan agreement to sign the midfielder.







It has been claimed that Napoli are ready to offer a loan fee of €3m for Torreira and set the purchase clause at €27m.



The Serie A giants are hopeful that the mandatory purchase option will do the trick and convince Arsenal to let Torreira move to Italy.





Napoli also have a job to do in terms of convincing the player himself to call time on his stint in north London.

