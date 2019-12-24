XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



24/12/2019 - 10:23 GMT

Process To Identify Replacement For Star Already Under Way At Leeds United

 




Leeds United have already started the process of identifying potential replacements for Eddie Nketiah, as Arsenal are looking at whether to recall him, according to The Athletic.

The 20-year-old is yet to be given a league start at Leeds this season, with Marcelo Bielsa continuing to prefer Patrick Bamford over the loan striker.  


 



Nketiah has made an impact when coming on from the bench and there have been calls to include him in the starting eleven, but the Leeds head coach has remained steadfast in his beliefs.

Arsenal do have an option to recall him in January and the Gunners are concerned about the lack of game time for Nketiah at Leeds this season.
 


Leeds have started the process of identifying replacements for Nketiah if Arsenal, who are assesing the situation, do choose to recall him.



Arsenal are concerned that Nketiah will continue to struggle for first team minutes at Leeds if he remains at Elland Road.

The Gunners are looking at the possibility of loaning him out to another club in January, where he would be guaranteed more playing time.
 


Bristol City lost out on Nketiah to Leeds in the summer and have continued to maintain an interest in the striker. 
 