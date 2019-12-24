These Boys Will Get Better – Former Rangers Star Excited By Gers Duo

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers forward Iain Ferguson has hailed Gers stars Joe Aribo and Ryan Kent as outstanding talents and expects the pair to only get better.



Both Aribo and Kent got on the scoresheet – along with Jermain Defoe – as Steven Gerrard's Rangers registered a 3-0 win at Hibernian last week.













The 23-year-old duo scored their goals in the opening ten minutes of the game, with Kent scoring in the 4th minute before Aribo doubled the lead after another four minutes.



Ex-Rangers man Ferguson has expressed his admiration for the youngsters, lauding their ability to handle the ball even under pressure.





Ferguson went on to hail Aribo and Kent as outstanding talents and expects them to get even better for the Light Blues.







"I think these boys are just going to get better and better", Ferguson said on the official Rangers podcast.



"I think you have got one on each side. You have got boys who will take the ball under pressure.





"They know exactly where it's going before it gets it to them and they are just outstanding talents.



"So, glad to see both of them in the team."



Aribo and Kent have scored eight goals between them across all competitions this season, while also providing a combined seven assists.

