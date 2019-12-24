We Must Do This Right – Former Leeds Star Advises Whites For Preston Game

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United defender Ben Parker has urged the Whites to make sure they do the basics well against Preston North End as they look to start another unbeaten run.



The Yorkshire-based club's 11-game unbeaten run came to an end at Craven Cottage last weekend after Fulham handed Marcelo Bielsa's men a 2-1 defeat.













While Saturday's loss was Leeds' first league defeat since October, it also saw them miss the chance to replace West Bromwich Albion at the top of the Championship table.



Now, with the Whites set to host Alex Neil's Preston side at Elland Road on Boxing Day, Parker believes it is a great opportunity for Bielsa and co to start a new run.





However, the 32-year-old expects the Lilywhites to pose a tough challenge for Leeds and has urged the Peacocks to get the basics spot on.







"Looking towards the game on Boxing Day, well, it's going to be a difficult game", Parker said on LUTV.



"Anything we get out of the game we are going to have to work hard [for and] just do the basics really well.





"Look the run came to an end against Fulham, but this is a great opportunity to start another run and just kick on again going into the new year."



A win against Preston on Boxing Day would see Leeds go on top of the league table, provided West Brom lose their game against Barnsley.

