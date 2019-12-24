XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



24/12/2019 - 10:12 GMT

Wish Carlo Ancelotti Luck At Everton – Jurgen Klopp

 




Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has wished close friend Carlo Ancelotti luck as the Italian prepares for his first game as the new Everton manager.

The Reds' rivals Everton announced the appointment of former Napoli boss Ancelotti as their manager last week, with the 60-year-old taking over from interim manager Duncan Ferguson.  


 



While the appointment is seen as a big coup for the Toffees, the arrival of the Italian on Merseyside will see old friends turn into foes as he will now look to get the better of Klopp, who is the manager of Everton's arch-rivals Liverpool.

Klopp joked that he used to like the former Real Madrid manager a lot before admitting that it is difficult to maintain relationships in management.
 


The German tactician termed his friendship with Ancelotti special and wished the new Everton boss good luck ahead of Christmas.



"I like him a lot – liked – him a lot!" Klopp said at a press conference.

"With him, the relationship was always special. It's hard to have friends in this business sometimes.
 


"I'd love to say I wish him luck. Come on, it's Christmas, I wish him luck!"

Everton will host Burnley on Boxing Day in what will be Ancelotti's first game in charge of the Toffees.   
 