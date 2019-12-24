Wish Carlo Ancelotti Luck At Everton – Jurgen Klopp

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has wished close friend Carlo Ancelotti luck as the Italian prepares for his first game as the new Everton manager.



The Reds' rivals Everton announced the appointment of former Napoli boss Ancelotti as their manager last week, with the 60-year-old taking over from interim manager Duncan Ferguson.













While the appointment is seen as a big coup for the Toffees, the arrival of the Italian on Merseyside will see old friends turn into foes as he will now look to get the better of Klopp, who is the manager of Everton's arch-rivals Liverpool.



Klopp joked that he used to like the former Real Madrid manager a lot before admitting that it is difficult to maintain relationships in management.





The German tactician termed his friendship with Ancelotti special and wished the new Everton boss good luck ahead of Christmas.







"I like him a lot – liked – him a lot!" Klopp said at a press conference.



"With him, the relationship was always special. It's hard to have friends in this business sometimes.





"I'd love to say I wish him luck. Come on, it's Christmas, I wish him luck!"



Everton will host Burnley on Boxing Day in what will be Ancelotti's first game in charge of the Toffees.

