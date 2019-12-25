Aston Villa Boss Continuing Admiration of 24-Year-Old But Set For Disappointment

Follow @insidefutbol





Aston Villa manager Dean Smith continues to hold an interest in Brentford’s Said Benrahma, but the Premier League club lack the January transfer kitty needed to snap up the Championship star.



The Villa Park outfit were keen on signing the Algeria winger in the summer, but Brentford’s £20m asking price made the club think twice about doing a deal.













Smith has not lost his admiration for the winger, and the 24-year-old has scored three goals and has six assists to his name this season in the Championship.



But Smith is set to be disappointed in January as it appears Benrahma will be out of reach for Aston Villa.





Brentford are unlikely to drop their asking price for the Algerian as they battle for promotion and, according to The Athletic, Aston Villa do not have the money to sign the player for £20m.







A move for Benrahma is considered to be more likely at the end of the season if Brentford do not go up.



The jury is out on whether the Bees will win promotion to the Premier League, with their form under Thomas Frank inconsistent; Brentford have lost two and drawn one of their last six league games.





Brentford snapped up Benrahma in the summer of 2016 for a fee claimed to be in the region of just £1.5m.

