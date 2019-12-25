Carlo Ancelotti Buzz, We Know How To Deal With It – Burnley Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Burnley striker Chris Wood has warned his Everton that his side know just what to do to spoil the occasion of Carlo Ancelotti's first match in charge of the Toffees.



Ancelotti took over from Marco Silva on a permanent basis last weekend and will be in charge of his first game at Goodison Park on Boxing Day, with Burnley the visitors.













Wood admits there is a big buzz around the Champions League winning manager taking the reins at Goodison Park, but stressed that Burnley have come up against sides with new managers before and know just how to handle the occasion.



“It’s certainly going to be a different atmosphere", Wood told his club's official website.





"I imagine there will be quite a buzz with their fans waiting to see what the new manager brings and I’m sure the players will want to show what they can do, so it’s going to be an experience we have to deal with.







“But we’ve done it before when new managers come in, so we know what do to.



“Ultimately, we’ll focus on ourselves and do what we can as business and go from there."





Burnley have rediscovered their form in recent games, winning back to back league games against Newcastle United and Bournemouth, and Wood is keen for the Clarets to make sure they keep picking up points.



“We want to go down there and hopefully get at least a point out of it.



"We are not heading there with anything else in our minds.”



Burnley beat Everton 1-0 in the last meeting between the two clubs in October.

