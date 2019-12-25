Chelsea Monitoring Midfielder, Player Wasn’t Sporting Director’s Choice

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea are tracking the situation of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Idrissa Gueye.



The Blues are now free of their transfer ban and Frank Lampard has a substantial kitty at his disposal to improve the squad at Stamford Bridge.













Chelsea are keeping tabs on PSG's Julian Draxler, however according to French magazine Le 10 Sport, the German is not the only player the Premier League outfit are monitoring.



Former Everton midfielder Gueye is of interest to Chelsea and the Blues are admirers of the player.





PSG only snapped up Gueye in the summer, but the midfielder was not a pick of current sporting director Leonardo, with the transfer having been worked upon before he arrived.







Leonardo is already at work in the transfer market to bring in new midfielders, placing a question mark over Gueye.



It is claimed that it is unlikely PSG would agree to sell Gueye in next month's transfer window.





Chelsea though are interested and keeping tabs on the 30-year-old's situation in the French capital.

