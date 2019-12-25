Claim From Turin: Juventus Close In On Manchester United Target Erling Haaland

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus have stepped up on their efforts to sign Manchester United linked striker Erling Haaland and are claimed to be closing in on signing him.



The 19-year-old Red Bull Salzburg striker has been in talks with several clubs over the last few weeks as deliberates over his next career move.













He is most likely to leave Salzburg in January and has held conversations with Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig, amongst others.



Manchester United are hopeful that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will convince Haaland to move to Old Trafford, but it has been claimed that Juventus have the edge in the race to sign him.





According to Turin-based Italian daily Tuttosport, Juventus are close to completing a deal to sign the striker in the January transfer window.







They have pressed the accelerator in their pursuit of Haaland and are close to convincing the player to move to Italy in January.



They are claimed to have made good use of their solid professional relationship with his agent Mino Raiola and are confident of tying up a deal worth €30m to sign him.





It remains to be seen whether they manage to close out the agreement or Haaland chooses another destination.

