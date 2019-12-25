Don’t Care How, Just Want Win – Bolton Star Hungry For Points At Sunderland

Follow @insidefutbol





Bolton Wanderers striker Joe Dodoo says he would take an ugly win at the Stadium of Light against Sunderland, with the three points the most important thing.



The Trotters have five points from 18 games in League One, meaning they are 15 points from safety and need to start to string a series of wins together to climb the table.













Financial issues saw Bolton have points deducted and boss Keith Hill is battling to launch a great escape; Bolton beat Southend United 3-2 in their last outing and Dodoo would take another three points on Boxing Day, no matter how they come.



Bolton held Sunderland to a 1-1 draw earlier this season when the odds were stacked against them.





And Dodoo wants to go one better on Boxing Day, even if the nature of the win still means they need to improve.







“I just want to win, I don’t care how", Dodoo was quoted as saying by the Bolton News.



“If you win ugly you can go back to the drawing board and figure out how to improve but you do it with three points in your hand.





“If you lose, the chance is gone.



"There’s no concessions.



"It will be no different at Sunderland.”



Sunderland have not won in their last five games at the Stadium of Light, losing encounters with Leicester City's Under-21s and Burton Albion.

