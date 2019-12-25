Got To Mention Him – Former Liverpool Star Says Red In Mix As One of Players of Decade

Follow @insidefutbol





Neil Mellor has insisted that Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson must surely be in the conversation to be rated as a player of the decade.



Last Saturday, Henderson, who took over as the captain of Liverpool from Steven Gerrard in 2015, lifted his third trophy of the year after leading the Reds to the FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar.













With the 29-year-old not finding his name among the goalscorers or goal providers often, it has become a normality for him to not make the headlines while his team-mates garner the plaudits.



However, former Liverpool striker Mellor is an admirer of Henderson and heaped praise on the Sunderland-born schemer for how he has done as a player and Reds captain in recent years.





The 37-year-old former Liverpool striker is of the view that Henderson must be in the conversation when it comes to talking about players of the decade.







"I hope so [that he gets the credit he deserves]", Mellor said on LFC TV.



"I think he is really appreciated, certainly, by the manager, the staff and the players as well.





"The bigger pressure for Jordan Henderson was he took over from Steven Gerrard with that captain's armband and whoever it was there was going to be added pressure.



"But he arrived at the football club in 2011 and I think he has really matured, really developed and really progressed as a football player as well.



"When you talk about players of the decade, you have to mention somebody like Jordan Henderson, for the longevity and the way he has progressed, and now he is leading the football club in massive games and doing extremely well for us."



Henderson has scored one goal and provided two assists from his 24 appearances across all competitions for Liverpool this season.

