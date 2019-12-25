I Know I’ll Work Hard Enough For First Team Minutes – Everton Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton starlet Anthony Gordon is confident that he can put in the hard work needed to make sure he clocks further first team minutes going forward.



The youngster made his Everton debut in the club's EFL Cup defeat against Leicester City, being introduced off the bench by then caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson in the 84th minute.













Gordon, who will now have to catch the eye of new manager Carlo Ancelotti, is keen to build on his experience against the Foxes as he looks to clock further precious first team minutes.



The teenager is sure the way to further chances is hard work and has vowed he will put in the hard yards to make sure he can continue his progression.





“Every day you’ve just got to come into work, train as hard as you can and just get better”, Gordon told his club's official website.







“You’ve got to set yourself some goals – mine would be to get more minutes.



“I’m confident I’ll work hard enough to do that.





"Then it’s to push into the team and become a more consistent player in the [matchday] squad.”



Gordon has been an unused substitute in three Premier League games this season, against Southampton, Leicester and Manchester United.



The striker has been in action in the Premier League 2, scoring six times in just nine appearances.

