I Like His Attitude, Fans Like Him Too – Former Rangers Star On Ger

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers star Iain Ferguson believes Light Blues centre-back Nikola Katic has grabbed his chance with both hands in the absence of Filip Helander and has hailed the Croat's attitude.



Steven Gerrard's Rangers received a heavy blow when they learned that key defender Helander was to be sidelined with a foot injury, with the Swede set to miss a chunk of January.













However, Helander's absence has opened the door for Katic, who often finds himself on the Gers bench, and Ferguson thinks he has stepped up well.



The 57-year-old acknowledged Helander's impact in the team, and recalled how Katic and Connor Goldson struck up a partnership in Gerrard's first year at Ibrox.





An admirer of Katic's attitude and will to win, Ferguson heaped praise on Croatian for taking advantage of the opportunity in front of him.







"Big Filip Helander is going to be out for a few weeks. I thought he came in and settled into the team well", Ferguson said on the official Rangers podcast.



"But let's not forget when Steven Gerrard came in at first Niko Katic and Connor Goldson former a great partnership everybody was raving about.





"I think Niko's attitude and his will to win, and the way he's taken adversities.



"He's been out of the team, he's been coming back in. When he's getting his opportunity, he grabs it with both hands."



Ferguson also saluted the connection Katic has with the fans, with Rangers supporters knowing he will give his all.



"He's got a great relationship with the fans, and everybody knows how happy he is to be here and play for Rangers and that shines through for me."



Katic has helped Rangers keep clean sheets in both of the Gers' last two league games.

