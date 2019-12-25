Played At Rangers, Can’t Hear Anything But Noise – Bolton Star Unconcerned By Sunderland Trip

Follow @insidefutbol





Bolton Wanderers striker Joe Dodoo insists that he will be immune to playing in front of a big crowd at Sunderland due to his spell with Scottish giants Rangers.



Sunderland's Stadium of Light is preparing to host a Boxing Day League One encounter between Phil Parkinson's promotion hopefuls and struggling Bolton.













24-year-old striker Dodoo, who was on the books at Rangers from 2016 to 2019, before moving to England on a permanent basis, insists that intimidating atmospheres at big stadiums do not bother him as the Ibrox bear pit is something he has experienced.



Dodoo also took time to insist that the focus for Bolton at the Stadium of Light should be on the job at hand, without letting anything distract them.





“Honestly, big atmospheres and crowds has never worried me”, Dodoo was quoted as saying by the Bolton News.







“I don’t pay attention. I don’t think the lads will worry about it, either.



“When you play up at Rangers you can’t hear anything but noise. You don’t have time to examine what is going on around you.





“You have to try and focus on what you are there to do, what you have worked on in training, don’t lose that."



Dodoo played in front of 50,000 strong crowds at Rangers, also experiencing the fierce pressure on the Gers to win week in, week out.



Sunderland registered an attendance of 30,595 at their last League One game, against Blackpool.

