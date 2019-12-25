Spirits Haven’t Dipped And I’ve Used My Experience – Sunderland Star On Waiting For Results To Turn

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland winger Lynden Gooch has insisted that heads have not gone down in the Stadium of Light dressing room, and revealed he is looking to try to keep his team-mates level headed.



The Black Cats have been in poor form in League One and have won just one of their last five games to sit a lowly 13th in the standings.













Phil Parkinson is under pressure despite only being appointed by Sunderland on 17th October, but Gooch insists that spirits have not dipped in the dressing room.



The 23-year-old says that he has been in dressing rooms where times have been difficult and has used his experience to make sure his team-mates understand that things can turn round.





"We've still got a good dressing room, good togetherness. We're sticking together that's what you have to do, especially tough times", Gooch was quoted as saying by Chronicle Live.







"I've been in plenty of dressing rooms here where we've had plenty of tough times and, for me, I try to just use that experience to try and keep the lads level headed.



"You can't get too down because you're not going to get any success if you do that.





"You've just got to keep plugging away and things will happen.



"One thing can just turn it for you and you can go on a bit of a run."



Sunderland return to League One action on Boxing Day when they play host to Parkinson's former employers Bolton Wanderers, and three points would be sorely welcomed by the Black Cats faithful.

