You Need These Three Things Against Leeds United – Alex Neil

Preston North End boss Alex Neil has stressed that three things are key to taking on Leeds United, and missing Daniel Johnson for the trip to Elland Road is a big blow.



Johnson has been ruled out of the Championship meeting between the two promotion hopefuls and Neil makes no bones about the fact that doing without the midfielder is far from ideal.













Neil is of the view that three things are needed to go up against Leeds and insists Johnson is a player who is able to provide all three.



"DJ is a big blow for us in this one", Neil said via his club's official site.





"What you need with Leeds is three things – you need tactical awareness, you need legs and the ability to take the ball, handle it under pressure and shift it, because they will go man for man all over the pitch", the former Norwich City boss continued.







"You need to be able to do all three things and DJ is one of the players who gives us all of that, so it is a big, big blow that he is missing for this one for us."



Preston held Leeds to a 1-1 draw at Deepdale earlier this season and Neil will be looking to cause a shock at Elland Road against a Whites outfit that threw away a three goal lead in their last home game, to draw 3-3 with Cardiff City.





If Preston win at Elland Road they would cut the gap to Leeds to six points, however the Whites have lost just once on home turf in the Championship this season.

